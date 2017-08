President Trump held a rally in Arizona last night. He talked about shutting down the government if Congress doesn't allocate money for the border wall. He urged Congress to get rid of the filibuster, and he railed against the news media. Will any of this translate into substance, or is it mainly politics as entertainment?

Guests:

Edward-Isaac Dovere, Politico (@IsaacDovere)

More:

Trump sticks it to the GOP in Phoenix speech