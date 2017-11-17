ON AIR
Why 'Alias Grace' is relevant in Weinstein era

The new Netflix series “Alias Grace,” based on a book by Margaret Atwood, tells the true story of a Victorian-era servant who was convicted of killing her employer and his housekeeper when she was 16. The show is more of a window into the ways women have been oppressed and have had to navigate a male-dominated world.

Nov 17, 2017

Photo of Sarah Gadon, who plays Grace Marks in "Alias Grace." (By Jan Thijs/Netflix)

What's behind the secret messages between WikiLeaks and Trump Jr.? 9 MIN, 49 SEC

We look at the week in politics. Senator Al Franken had to apologize for inappropriate behavior. Donald Trump Jr. had been messaging with Wikileaks during the campaign. The House passed a tax cut that will affect nearly everyone.

Guests:
Yoni Appelbaum, Atlantic (@YAppelbaum)

More:
The Secret Correspondence Between Donald Trump Jr. and WikiLeaks

Museum of the Bible opens in Washington DC 7 MIN, 13 SEC

The $500 million Museum of the Bible opened today, just off the National Mall. It’s the brainchild of the Green family, the owners of Hobby Lobby, also known for the Supreme Court decision Burwell v. Hobby Lobby. That’s the ruling that gave companies the right to claim a religious objection to providing female employees contraceptive health care coverage.

Guests:
Philip Kennicott, Washington Post (@PhilipKennicott)

More:
The new Bible museum tells a clear, powerful story. And it could change the museum business.

Ideas from other countries on solving LA's high cost housing problems 5 MIN, 49 SEC

Earlier this week, we hosted a live panel discussion at the Central Library to cap our podcast series “There Goes the Neighborhood,” about gentrification. Four guests with different perspectives talked about possible solutions to LA’s housing crisis. We get highlights from the event.

Guests:
Anna Scott, Producer, 'Press Play' (@AnnaKCRW)

How does 'Justice League' stack up to other DC superhero movies? 13 MIN, 26 SEC

Our critics review “Justice League,” where Ben Affleck’s Batman and Gal Gadot’s Super Woman assemble a team of heroes to avenge Superman’s death and save the planet; “Mudbound,” where a white man and a black man return home to rural Mississippi after fighting in World War II; “Roman J. Israel, Esq.” starring Denzel Washington as a gifted and idealistic defense attorney who eventually finds himself in trouble.

Guests:
Christy Lemire, What The Flick?! (@christylemire)
Tim Grierson, Film Critic (@TimGrierson)

In 'Alias Grace,' themes of sexism and violence against women are relevant today 9 MIN, 12 SEC

Margaret Atwood’s book, “Alias Grace,” is now a Netflix series. It tells the true story of Grace Marks, a Victorian-era servant who was convicted of killing her employer and his housekeeper when she was 16 years old. The show is more of a window into the ways women have been oppressed and have had to navigate a male-dominated world.


Sarah Gadon as Grace Marks in "Alias Grace." (Photo by Jan Thijs/Netflix)


Sarah Gadon at KCRW - by Gina Pollack. 

Guests:
Sarah Gadon, actress, Netflix’s “Alias Grace” (@SarahGadon)

