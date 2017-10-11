Photo: Louisette Geiss speaks at a news conference to allege that Harvey Weinstein sexually harassed her, in Los Angeles, California, U.S. October 10, 2017. (Lucy Nicholson/Reuters)
Women filmmakers on Hollywood, harassment and sexism
About two dozen women have accused now-ousted studio executive Harvey Weinstein of rape or sexual harassment. Soul searching has begun around Hollywood. How could this go on for so long? Would it have helped if there were more women in positions of power in film and TV?
FROM THIS EPISODE
Actress Katherine Kendall is one of about two dozen women who have accused now-ousted studio executive Harvey Weinstein of rape or sexual harassment. In the aftermath of these revelations, the soul searching has begun around Hollywood. How could this go on for so long? Would it have helped if there were more women in positions of power in film and TV? We talk with three women who’ve worked in Hollywood for decades -- a casting agent, a producer, and an actress -- about their experiences with harassment and sexism.
Guests:
Amber Tamblyn, author, 'Dark Sparkler'
Cathy Schulman, Academy Award-winning producer and president of Mandalay Pictures and the president of Women in Film
Benjamin Millepied rose to fame as a principal dancer and choreographer at the New York City Ballet. His big break came in the movie “Black Swan.” He choreographed and starred in the film, alongside his wife, Natalie Portman. Then he moved to Los Angeles and started LA Dance Project. Now the company is moving to a new space in the Arts District.
Guests:
Benjamin Millepied, L.A. Dance Project (@benmillepied1)
Four of the MacArthur fellows this year are from Los Angeles. They include theater artist Taylor Mac, painter Njideka Akunyili Crosby, novelist Viet Thanh Nguyen and opera director Yuval Sharon. Each will receive a so-called genius grant worth $625,000. We speak with Sharon and Nguyen about what the award means to them, how they’ll spend the grant money, and what projects are next for them.
Viet Thanh Nguyen
Yuval Sharon
Images courtesy of the John D. & Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation
Guests:
Yuval Sharon, The Industry
Viet Thanh Nguyen, author, 'The Sympathizer'
More:
MacArthur fellows for 2017: a tragicomic novelist, an 'Afropolitan' painter and more
Viet Thanh Nguyen on being a refugee and being unwanted
Hopscotch, the Opera
CREDITS
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
