Women filmmakers on Hollywood, harassment and sexism

Actress Katherine Kendall is one of about two dozen women who have accused now-ousted studio executive Harvey Weinstein of rape or sexual harassment. In the aftermath of these revelations, the soul searching has begun around Hollywood. How could this go on for so long? Would it have helped if there were more women in positions of power in film and TV? We talk with three women who’ve worked in Hollywood for decades -- a casting agent, a producer, and an actress -- about their experiences with harassment and sexism.

Guests:

Amber Tamblyn, author, 'Dark Sparkler'

Cathy Schulman, Academy Award-winning producer and president of Mandalay Pictures and the president of Women in Film

More:

Amber Tamblyn: I’m Done With Not Being Believed

