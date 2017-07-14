Danny Goldberg: In Search of the Lost Chord

Danny Goldberg is the president of Gold Village Entertainment and has managed artists including Nirvana and Sonic Youth during his decades-long career. His most recent book, In Search of the Lost Chord: 1967 and the Hippie Idea, is a look at the music, culture and search for enlightenment of that year. Goldberg compares the good vibes of 1967 to a psychedelic trip that came down into the turmoil of the late 60s with the Vietnam War and the assassinations of Martin Luther King, Jr. and Robert Kennedy. He discusses that brief moment in time as an earnest search for integrity and authenticity, one that left traces in such contemporary icons as Steve Jobs and Oprah Winfrey. And, Goldberg says, while the music industry has always straddled the line between commercialism and authenticity, many artists have not “sold out,” and music continues to be a positive force for young people.

Photo by Peter Cunningham

Guests:

Danny Goldberg, President, Gold Village Entertainment

Producers:

Joshua Scheer

Rebecca Mooney

