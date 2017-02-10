ON AIR
Geoff Cowan: An aggressive press is essential

Professor Geoff Cowan discusses the need for a strong press and opposition during the Trump presidency.

Feb 10, 2017

Geoff Cowan is a professor at the University of Southern California, where he served as Dean of the school's journalism program. In the 1990s, he also served as director of Voice of America (VOA), the broadcasting arm of the US Information Agency. Cowan tells Robert Scheer that the aim of VOA has always been to stop the spread of propaganda and give people the facts. Cowan says a tenacious press is absolutely essential, especially right now. And he talks about how the move toward identity politics in recent years contributed to Trump's win.

Photo courtesy of the Annenberg Foundation Trust at Sunnylands 

Let the People Rule

Geoffrey Cowan

Producers:
Joshua Scheer
Rebecca Mooney

