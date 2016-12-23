ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

SCHEER
INTELLIGENCE

SCHEER<br>INTELLIGENCE

Janet Yang: A groundbreaking producer

Robert Scheer sits down with Hollywood producer Janet Yang to discuss her connection to China and how it has influenced her career in filmmaking.

COMING SOON

Dec 23, 2016

FROM THIS EPISODE

Janet Yang is a veteran Hollywood producer who has worked with Steven Spielberg and Oliver Stone and whose films include Empire of the Sun, The People vs. Larry Flynt, and The Joy Luck Club. In their conversation, Yang tells Robert Scheer about connecting to her Chinese heritage on a visit to the country as a young adult after growing up in New York. She discusses the contradictions she sees within China's people and the tension between socialism and capitalism in China. Yang also discusses her struggle to produce The Joy Luck Club, and why it probably couldn't be made today.

Photo: Producer Janet Yang poses during an interview with Reuters in Beijing October 19, 2013. (Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters)

The Joy Luck Club

Amy Tan

Guests:
Janet Yang, film producer, @janetyang1

Producers:
Joshua Scheer
Rebecca Mooney

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK EMAIL
TWITTER COPY LINK
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE