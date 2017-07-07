ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

SCHEER
INTELLIGENCE

SCHEER<br>INTELLIGENCESCHEER<br>INTELLIGENCE

Melvin A. Goodman: A truth-teller at the CIA

CIA insider Melvin A. Goodman discusses his new book and restarting a constructive dialogue with Russia.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Jul 07, 2017

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Melvin A. Goodman spent over four decades in government at the CIA, State Department and as a professor at the Defense Department’s War College. His most recent book is Whistleblower at the CIA: An Insider’s Account of the Politics of Intelligence. Goodman and host Robert Scheer discuss presidents' conflicting views of the CIA and the politicization of intelligence over the past several decades. Goodman tells Robert Scheer that the US had the intelligence to prevent Pearl Harbor and 9/11, but the failure was with the analysis of that intelligence. And Goodman says in order for the relationship between the United States and Russia to stabilize, the two countries need to restart the program of de-nuclearization that began more than half a century ago.

Photo by Sean Dellorco

Whistleblower at the CIA

Melvin A. Goodman

Guests:
Melvin A. Goodman, Center for International Policy / Johns Hopkins University

Producers:
Joshua Scheer
Rebecca Mooney

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE