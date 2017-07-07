Melvin A. Goodman: A truth-teller at the CIA

Melvin A. Goodman spent over four decades in government at the CIA, State Department and as a professor at the Defense Department’s War College. His most recent book is Whistleblower at the CIA: An Insider’s Account of the Politics of Intelligence. Goodman and host Robert Scheer discuss presidents' conflicting views of the CIA and the politicization of intelligence over the past several decades. Goodman tells Robert Scheer that the US had the intelligence to prevent Pearl Harbor and 9/11, but the failure was with the analysis of that intelligence. And Goodman says in order for the relationship between the United States and Russia to stabilize, the two countries need to restart the program of de-nuclearization that began more than half a century ago.

Guests:

Melvin A. Goodman, Center for International Policy / Johns Hopkins University

Producers:

Joshua Scheer

Rebecca Mooney

