Scott Hamilton Kennedy: Food Evolution

The documentary filmmaker discusses his new film about genetically modified organisms (GMOs) and the organic food industry.

Sep 08, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

Scott Hamilton Kennedy is an Academy Award-nominated filmmaker, whose latest film Food Evolution attempts to debunk myths about GMOs and investigates whether modified foods are less healthy or safe to eat than non-GMO foods.

Kennedy discusses GMOs as a long-time agricultural tool and the use of fear rather than facts in selling organic products. He and Robert Scheer also discuss food writer and academic Marion Nestle’s objections to his film after being interviewed for it. While the Institute of Food Technologists did provide funding for his film, Kennedy says he maintained complete creative control and final cut.

Food Evolution

Trace Sheehan

CREDITS

Guests:
Scott Hamilton Kennedy, documentary filmmaker, @foodevomovie

Producers:
Rebecca Mooney
Joshua Scheer

