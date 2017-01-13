Sergei Plekhanov: A new chapter with Russia

Russian-born, now Canadian citizen, Sergei Plekhanov is a professor at York University in Toronto, and formerly served as the Deputy Director of the Institute for United States and Canadian Studies in Russia. Plekhanov believes Americans have misconceptions about both Russian society and its leader, Vladimir Putin. He says that the US policy of containment regarding Russia has become obsolete, and that Donald Trump's experience in business and his interest in deal-making could be a positive step in relations between the two countries.

Sergei Plekhanov, York University

Joshua Scheer

Rebecca Mooney

