Steve Wasserman: The future of books

Steve Wasserman is a former editor at Yale University Press and for the Los Angeles Times Book Review. He has worked with many authors, including Tom Hayden and Christopher Hitchens, and was Robert Scheer's agent for a period of time. In their conversation, Wasserman tells Scheer why he remains drawn to physical books over e-books. They discuss Heyday founder Malcolm Margolin's intent to champion indigenous people when he formed the publishing house. And Wasserman voices his hope for books to continue to be a counterweight to the speed and impulsivity of the Internet.

Guests:

Steve Wasserman, Heyday Books, @heydaybooks

Producers:

Joshua Scheer

Rebecca Mooney

