ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

SCHEER
INTELLIGENCE

SCHEER<br>INTELLIGENCE

Willie Nelson: A Long Story (Part I)

Robert Scheer sits down with legendary musician Willie Nelson to talk about what makes him an "American Original."

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Jan 20, 2017

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Willie Nelson's recent autobiography It's a Long Story details the singer-songwriter's upbringing in Texas and his bumpy musical journey as he rose to fame and ran into trouble with the law. In Part One of a two-part conversation at his home in Hawaii, Willie Nelson tells Robert Scheer that he considers his bare bones upbringing by his grandparents in Abbott, Texas during the Depression to be an ideal childhood. Nelson talks about the influence church has had on him personally and on his music. He explains that his run-in with the IRS in the early 1990s actually turned out to be a positive experience, and discusses his well-known appreciation for marijuana.

WillieBobMicah-BobScheer.jpg
Willie and his son Micah, with Bob Scheer (C) at Nelson's home in Hawaii

BobWillie-BobScheer.jpg
Willie Nelson and Bob Scheer

Episode image: Willie Nelson at the Count Basie Theater in New Jersey, 2009 (Bob Jagendorf)

It's a Long Story

Willie Nelson

Guests:
Willie Nelson, musician, singer, songwriter and activist, @willienelson

Producers:
Joshua Scheer
Rebecca Mooney

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK EMAIL
TWITTER COPY LINK
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE