ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

SPECIAL
PROGRAMMING

SPECIAL<br>PROGRAMMINGSPECIAL<br>PROGRAMMING

War of the Worlds

War of the Worlds is a new opera from Yuval Sharon based on the original 1938 script from Orson Welles. 

COMING SOON

Nov 23, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

War of the Worlds is a new opera performed at the Walt Disney Concert Hall and on the streets of Los Angeles. Orson Welles' 1938 "fake news" radio program led millions of panicked listeners to believe that aliens were invading Earth. Yuval Sharon has used the original radio script as the basis of this audacious new performance piece.

The LA Phil New Music Group performed the opera onstage at Walt Disney Concert Hall and broadcast live onto the streets of downtown LA. through three refurbished WWII-era sirens – reactivated for two-way communication. Performers stationed at the sirens sent their reports of alien invasion back to the Concert Hall. Annie Gosfield composed the work.

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Special Programming

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
Cartoonist Roz Chast on Manhattan: ‘I feel more alive when I’m there’
For The Curious Blog

Cartoonist Roz Chast on Manhattan: ‘I feel more alive when I’m there’ Part of the pleasure of reading Roz Chast’s cartoons in the New Yorker is realizing your life isn’t so miserable after all. Her characters live in a world filled with… Read More

Nov 20, 2017

Handlebar’s Sandra Adu Zelli on the 5 best ingredients for a kickass winter salad
For The Curious Blog

Handlebar’s Sandra Adu Zelli on the 5 best ingredients for a kickass winter salad People in Santa Barbara aren’t used to standing in line. The one exception may be Handlebar Coffee Roasters, where it’s common to see cyclists and hipsters waiting out the door.… Read More

Nov 17, 2017

4 mysterious sounds hidden in shortwave radio
For The Curious Blog

4 mysterious sounds hidden in shortwave radio The shortwave radio spectrum is a mysterious place. Read More

Nov 15, 2017

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed