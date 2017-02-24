ON AIR
12 years on

In August 2004, a Somali refugee family arrived in Vermont. It was the beginnings of many good things.

Feb 24, 2017

Liam and Sharmarke as kids

The Arbows in 2004

Sharmarke and Liam (front) with Mark and Marybeth

Abdulkadir, the second oldest Arbow child, sledding in Vermont in 2004

Madina at 9 years old

From left to right: Madina, Johara, Zahara, Sharmarke, Muna

Madina’s 13th birthday

Liam and Sharmarke (front) and Abdulkadir

Zahara and Madina at Madina’s middle school graduation

The Redmonds and the Arbows, with some friends in 2016

Madina (C) with her other mentor Lisa (L) on the day she became a US citizen in 2016

Liam (L) and Sharmarke today

Madina now — a student at University of Vermont

Producers:
Lea Thau

