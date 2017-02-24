12 years on

In August 2004, a Somali refugee family arrived in Vermont. It was the beginnings of many good things.



Liam and Sharmarke as kids



The Arbows in 2004



Sharmarke and Liam (front) with Mark and Marybeth



Abdulkadir, the second oldest Arbow child, sledding in Vermont in 2004



Madina at 9 years old



From left to right: Madina, Johara, Zahara, Sharmarke, Muna



Madina’s 13th birthday



Liam and Sharmarke (front) and Abdulkadir



Zahara and Madina at Madina’s middle school graduation



The Redmonds and the Arbows, with some friends in 2016



Madina (C) with her other mentor Lisa (L) on the day she became a US citizen in 2016



Liam (L) and Sharmarke today



Madina now — a student at University of Vermont

Producers:

Lea Thau

