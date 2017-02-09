ON AIR
Pabba's 32nd year

Imagine if your parents had access to your online dating profile. That happened to Pabba. 

Feb 09, 2017

Imagine if your parents had access to your online dating profile. That happened to Pabba. 

If you're in the Austin area, check out Pabba's storytelling event Beyond Our Backyard!

And special thanks to Matthew Stoner of Hyde Park Storytelling for recommending Pabba's story to us.

Photo1.jpg
Pabba a.k.a. Adam Pabbason

Photo2.jpg
A sneak peek at Pabba's shadi.com profile!


And of course we had to show you the photos that Pabba's parents vetoed from his profile:

 

Photo3.jpg
Well... we might agree with his parents on this one...

Photo4.jpg
Campfire cooking, not to be confused with smoking

Photo5.jpg
"Too trashy"

Producers:
Lea Thau

