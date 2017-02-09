Pabba's 32nd year

Imagine if your parents had access to your online dating profile. That happened to Pabba.

If you're in the Austin area, check out Pabba's storytelling event Beyond Our Backyard!

And special thanks to Matthew Stoner of Hyde Park Storytelling for recommending Pabba's story to us.



Pabba a.k.a. Adam Pabbason



A sneak peek at Pabba's shadi.com profile!





And of course we had to show you the photos that Pabba's parents vetoed from his profile:



Well... we might agree with his parents on this one...



Campfire cooking, not to be confused with smoking



"Too trashy"

Producers:

Lea Thau

