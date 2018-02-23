People learn how to take down an active shooter at a Krav Maga self defense school in Goleta. Photo credit: Kathryn Barnes.
Should sheriff deputies patrol our high schools?
As the nation wrestles with another school shooting, we visit an active shooter seminar in Goleta. Also, does having a cop on high school campuses make students safer? We ask two parents with two very different opinions. Plus, one author thinks conserving water doesn’t start with shorter showers, but with looking at the foods we eat.
The recent school shooting in Parkland, Fla. has a lot of people thinking, what would I do if an active shooter walked into a room I was in? At a self defense center in Goleta, people are learning how to take down an active shooter.
This week alone, there’s been over ten separate school shooting threats in Southern California, including Lompoc and Santa Maria. To deter crime and respond quickly if an active shooter comes onto a school campus, many high schools nationwide hire something called a School Resource Officer. But not everyone wants to see a cop on their kid’s campus. We spoke with two San Marcos High School parents with different views, plus a student at the school.
Nancy Sheldon, parent at San Marcos High School
Candice Perez, parent at San Marcos High School
Emily Vesper, sophomore at San Marcos High School
Concerned parents in Santa Barbara County form group to help make campuses safer
Oxnard-based author Florencia Ramirez thinks conserving water doesn’t start with taking shorter showers, but with looking at the foods we eat. In her new book, Eat Less Water, she travels across the country to learn how to grow food, raise animals and eat more nutritious meals using less of one of the world’s most precious resources - water.
Florencia Ramirez, Author
Florencia Ramirez
