Should sheriff deputies patrol our high schools?

As the nation wrestles with another school shooting, we visit an active shooter seminar in Goleta. Also, does having a cop on high school campuses make students safer? We ask two parents with two very different opinions. Plus, one author thinks conserving water doesn’t start with shorter showers, but with looking at the foods we eat.

Feb 23, 2018

People learn how to take down an active shooter at a Krav Maga self defense school in Goleta. Photo credit: Kathryn Barnes.


How to take down an active shooter 4 MIN, 39 SEC

The recent school shooting in Parkland, Fla. has a lot of people thinking, what would I do if an active shooter walked into a room I was in? At a self defense center in Goleta, people are learning how to take down an active shooter.


People learn how to take down an active shooter at a Krav Maga self defense school in Goleta. Photo credit: Kathryn Barnes.


Do school resource officers help or hurt students? 13 MIN, 47 SEC

This week alone, there’s been over ten separate school shooting threats in Southern California, including Lompoc and Santa Maria. To deter crime and respond quickly if an active shooter comes onto a school campus, many high schools nationwide hire something called a School Resource Officer. But not everyone wants to see a cop on their kid’s campus. We spoke with two San Marcos High School parents with different views, plus a student at the school.

Guests:
Nancy Sheldon, parent at San Marcos High School
Candice Perez, parent at San Marcos High School
Emily Vesper, sophomore at San Marcos High School

More:
Concerned parents in Santa Barbara County form group to help make campuses safer

Eating less water could help end the drought 7 MIN, 33 SEC

Oxnard-based author Florencia Ramirez thinks conserving water doesn’t start with taking shorter showers, but with looking at the foods we eat. In her new book, Eat Less Water, she travels across the country to learn how to grow food, raise animals and eat more nutritious meals using less of one of the world’s most precious resources - water.

Guests:
Florencia Ramirez, Author

Eat Less Water

Florencia Ramirez

CREDITS

Host:
Jonathan Bastian

Producers:
Kathryn Barnes

