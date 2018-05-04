Actress Hedy Lamarr was a Viennese Jew who fled the Nazis in the late 1930’s and became an instant Hollywood star thanks to her stunning beauty. But a documentary called ‘Bombshell’ explores another side to the actress: Lamarr was an inventor, who, with her friend, composer George Antheil, came up with a secret means of communication known as frequency hopping. The idea was to help steer torpedos towards their targets. Years later, the invention is still used in technology like Bluetooth and WiFi. Documentary director Alexandra Dean tells us about making her film ‘Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story.’
Director Alexandra Dean on ‘Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story’
The documentary ‘Bombshell’ explores the life and legacy of Hedy Lamarr, a star from Hollywood’s golden age and an inventor whose ideas are still in use in wireless technology. Her inventions weren’t recognized until late in her ultimately tragic life, and never made her any money. ‘Bombshell’ director Alexandra Dean tells us about Lamarr’s extraordinary career, on-screen and off.
FROM THIS EPISODE
- The Washington Post has released a new investigation on Charlie Rose, and found his inappropriate behavior was widespread, and that several managers at CBS were aware of allegations about his misconduct.
- Meanwhile at NBC, the network is conducting internal investigations of Tom Brokaw and Matt Lauer. However, if it’s anything like its Ryan Seacrest investigation, it may be underwhelming because in that case, NBC decided not to interview outside witnesses.
Guests:
Matthew Belloni, Hollywood Reporter (@THRMattBelloni)
The actress Hedy Lamarr made her Hollywood debut in the 1938 drama ‘Algiers’--playing the love interest of a French jewel thief played by Charles Boyer. At the time, Lamarr had recently fled her home country of Austria, and barely spoke English. She had made herself a star, and snagged a lucrative contract from Louis B. Mayer by booking herself on the same boat to America. That’s just one moment in the tumultuous life explored in the documentary ‘Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story’ directed by Alexandra Dean.
In addition to her work on screen, Lamarr was also an inventor, spurred to action by WWII. When Lamarr learned that Allied torpedoes were missing their marks because the Germans were jamming the radio signals that guided them, she came up with a kind of secret communication called frequency hopping.
In 1942, Lamarr was awarded a patent for a device that would send out the unjammable signals. She and her inventing partner George Antheil offered their ideas to the Navy, but were dismissed. Lamarr was only beginning to get some measure of recognition for her inventions before she died in 2000.
When Dean set out to make her film about the actress, at first could she find almost nothing about Lamarr’s life told in the star’s own words. That changed when she learned about some audio tapes from 1990, and in ‘Bombshell,’ we hear a 76-year-old Lamarr reflect on her life, clearly thrilled to be talking about her interest in science.
‘Bombshell’ is Dean’s directorial debut. Before forming her own production company, she worked for PBS news programs, as well as Bloomberg, where she produced a TV series about inventors. Learning about today’s young inventors flocking to Silicon Valley, where women inventors were being passed over for funding in favor of male inventors, first got her thinking about overlooked female inventors from the past.
‘Bombshell’ will air on the PBS series ‘American Masters’ on May 18th.
Hedy Lamarr in "Ziegfeld Girl," 1941. Credit: Everett Collection
'Bombshell' director Alexandra Dean, courtesy of WNET
Guests:
Alex Dean, Director, producer (@alexhaggiagdean)
CREDITS
Host:
Kim Masters
Producers:
Kaitlin Parker
More From The Business
Content chief Susanne Daniels on growing YouTube Red and 'Cobra Kai' Susanne Daniels has run the entertainment divisions of The WB, Lifetime and MTV. In those days, she sometimes faced a challenge of convincing big names to come to her network. Now, she oversees original content at YouTube, and she says getting talent is not a problem. She tells us about making the transition from traditional TV to streaming, and how YouTube Red is evolving with projects like ‘Cobra Kai.’
Director Chloé Zhao & star Brady Jandreau on ‘The Rider’ When director Chloé Zhao met horse trainer Brady Jandreau on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation, she knew she wanted to put him in her next project. Then, Jandreau--a rising rodeo star--suffered a devastating riding accident, and Zhao knew she had the starting point of her new film. Zhao and Jandreau tell us how they made ‘The Rider’ on location in South Dakota on a shoestring budget with first-time actors.
Kay Cannon makes her directorial debut with 'Blockers' ‘Blockers ’is comedy writer Kay Cannon’s directorial debut. When she was hired for the project, she had some work to do on a script about girls, written by a bunch of guys. Cannon tells us how she made ‘Blockers’ funnier and more feminist.
Author Lawrence Wright & former FBI agent Ali Soufan on 'The Looming Tower' ‘The Looming Tower’ on Hulu follows FBI agent Ali Soufan as he tries to prevent an Al Qaeda attack on U.S. soil. The real Soufan says watching an actor play him has been weird, but could have an important payoff: teaching people what led to 9/11 and preventing another attack. Soufan and ‘The Looming Tower’ author Lawrence Wright tell us how they adapted the complicated story for TV.
LATEST BLOG POSTS
And the next story we’re going to investigate is… The results are in! Two weeks ago, we asked you to participate in a voting round to determine which of your awesome questions Curious Coast should investigate next. Today, after… Read More
Superintendent Austin Beutner emphasizes kid-centric vision for LAUSD On Tuesday, Austin Beutner was named LAUSD’s new superintendent. He’s held high-profile jobs at City Hall and the LA Times. He did very well in private equity before that. But… Read More