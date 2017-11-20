Director Luca Guadagnino on 'Call Me by Your Name'

Director Luca Guadagnino desperately wanted Armie Hammer to star in his new film Call Me By Your Name. But hammer wasn't sure he was the right man to play Oliver, a closeted graduate student dealing with a powerful attraction during a summer in 1980s Italy. Guadagnino tells us how he got Hammer on board, about starting as a consultant but ending up as director of the film, and about calling in favors to shoot the entire movie in just five weeks. Also on the news banter, though critics aren't loving Justice League, it will probably still do well at the box office. But will it make enough to cover the high costs of a problematic production?

Photo: Director Luca Guadagnino on the set of Call Me By Your Name (Sony Pictures Classics)