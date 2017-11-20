Director Luca Guadagnino on 'Call Me by Your Name'
For the new movie Call Me By Your Name, Italian filmmaker Luca Guadagnino started as a consultant but ended up as the director. He tells us about the decade-long journey making the film and how he convinced Armie Hammer to take the part of Oliver, a closeted graduate student who finds a passionate romance one summer in 1980s Italy.
Director Luca Guadagnino desperately wanted Armie Hammer to star in his new film Call Me By Your Name. But hammer wasn't sure he was the right man to play Oliver, a closeted graduate student dealing with a powerful attraction during a summer in 1980s Italy. Guadagnino tells us how he got Hammer on board, about starting as a consultant but ending up as director of the film, and about calling in favors to shoot the entire movie in just five weeks. Also on the news banter, though critics aren't loving Justice League, it will probably still do well at the box office. But will it make enough to cover the high costs of a problematic production?
Photo: Director Luca Guadagnino on the set of Call Me By Your Name (Sony Pictures Classics)
Matt Belloni, editorial director of the Hollywood Reporter, joins Kim Masters to discuss top entertainment news stories of the week.
Justice League, the newest DC Comics Warner Bros movie is here, and it stands in stark relief to Disney's Marvel movies. The most recent Marvel movie, Thor: Ragnarok was a hit, and featured only a B-level character. Justice League is supposed to be the best of the best DC Comics characters, and as of tape time, only had 40 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.
Two of the stars of Justice League, Gal Gadot and Ben Affleck skipped the press line on the red carpet, probably to avoid being asked questions about sexual harassment in the industry. Gadot has said she will not do another movie that's financed by Brett Ratner.
Director Luca Guadagnino on 'Call Me by Your Name'
5 MIN
The new film Call Me by Your Name, based on the 2007 novel of the same title, is a sensuous, coming-of-age love story set in northern Italy in the 1980s.
As the movie begins, the Perlman family is awaiting a visitor. Michael Stuhlbarg plays Lyle Perlman, an American professor who spends summers with his family at their Italian villa. For six weeks, his 17-year-old son Elio, played by Timothee Chalamet, has to give up his usual bedroom to accommodate 24-year-old grad student Oliver, played by Armie Hammer.
As the summer progresses, so does the relationship between Elio and Oliver. The film earned raves when it premiered at Sundance and is now an awards contender.
The director of Call Me by Your Name is Italian filmmaker Luca Guadagnino. His previous movies include I Am Love and A Bigger Splash.
We recently sat down to talk about Call Me by Your Name, but before we did that, of course, we chatted for a moment about the topic on everyone's mind in Hollywood -- the continued unmasking of sexual predators following the downfall of Harvey Weinstein.
Guadagnino also shares a bit about his background, including why he decided not to go to film school. He also explains how he ended up working on Call Me by Your Name, first as an Italian consultant, then as a producer, then co-director with screenwriter James Ivory, and finally as the solo director -- a process that took 10 years, all told.
He also talks about his love of Armie Hammer, and how he tapped into his inner "Hannibal Lecter" psychoanalyst to convince him to take the part of Oliver.