Director Matt Reeves on 'War for the Planet of the Apes'

War for the Planet of the Apes -- the third film in Fox's recent reboot of the Planet of the Apes franchise -- tells the story of chimpanzee Caesar and his struggle to save his clan of apes from murderous humans.

Played by a digitally altered Andy Serkis, Caesar tries to keep the peace but a vicious military commander, played with relish by Woody Harrelson, isn't having it.

The director of War for the Planet of the Apes, Matt Reeves, has now directed the second and third movies in the reboot of the Apes franchise. The first film in the trilogy, Rise of the Planet of the Apes, was directed by Rupert Wyatt, who signed on to do the next film but then dropped out.

Reeves got his start as a screenwriter, and unlikely as it now seems, co-created the 1998 TV series Felicity with his long-time friend J.J. Abrams.

He went on to direct the modestly-budgeted horror films Cloverfield and Let Me In. Since then he's taken on a couple of huge studio features, making a transition that has stymied some others.

And for his next movie, Reeves will be at the helm of another iconic franchise: Batman.

The film was supposed to be directed by the most recent Batman, Ben Affleck, but he stepped away from the job and Warner Brothers then turned to Reeves. While Reeves still has apes on the brain, he shares some early thoughts on his next movie, for now titled The Batman.

Guests:

Matt Reeves, screenwriter, director and producer (@mattreevesLA)