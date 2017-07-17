Director Matt Reeves on 'War for the Planet of the Apes'
Filmmaker Matt Reeves knew his new film, War for the Planet of the Apes, had to work even without any help from computer-generated effects. He tells us about shooting whole film first with his actors in special motion capture suits, and shares early thoughts on his next project, The Batman.
Before directing the two most recent Planet of the Apes movies, director Matt Reeves worked on films with much smaller budgets. He tells us how he made the transition to big studio movies, and why he said yes to the ‘Apes’ after turning down other franchise work. He also talks about his method of making his newest film, War for the Planet of the Apes, and why he insisted on shooting the entire movie with actors in motion capture suits before adding any special effects.
Photo: Matt Reeves directing War for the Planet of the Apes (Doane Gregory)
Indiewire executive editor Michael Schneider joins Kim Masters to discuss top entertainment news stories of the week.
Emmy nominations came out this week. Leading the pack was HBO, with its Western sci-fi hit, Westworld. Netflix was right behind HBO in the nomination count. In this political climate, it's no surprise that Saturday Night Live tied Westworld for first place with 22 nominations, including nods for Alec Baldwin and Melissa McCarthy.
Despite some nice Emmy-nomination surprises, still a lot of rubber-stamping for shows that have long lost their shine like House of Cards and Modern Family. Plus, streaming services continue to garner awards acclaim, Hulu joins the Emmy's party, while broadcast continues to struggle -- with the notable exception of This Is Us.
The Walking Dead legal battle between show creator Frank Darabont and AMC over payment, has gotten meaner. "F— you all for giving me chest pains because of the staggering f—ing incompetence," Drabont wrote to collaborators and executives in emails that have been filed as part of the lawsuit.
War for the Planet of the Apes -- the third film in Fox's recent reboot of the Planet of the Apes franchise -- tells the story of chimpanzee Caesar and his struggle to save his clan of apes from murderous humans.
Played by a digitally altered Andy Serkis, Caesar tries to keep the peace but a vicious military commander, played with relish by Woody Harrelson, isn't having it.
The director of War for the Planet of the Apes,Matt Reeves, has now directed the second and third movies in the reboot of the Apes franchise. The first film in the trilogy, Rise of the Planet of the Apes, was directed by Rupert Wyatt, who signed on to do the next film but then dropped out.
Reeves got his start as a screenwriter, and unlikely as it now seems, co-created the 1998 TV series Felicity with his long-time friend J.J. Abrams.
He went on to direct the modestly-budgeted horror films Cloverfield and Let Me In. Since then he's taken on a couple of huge studio features, making a transition that has stymied some others.
And for his next movie, Reeves will be at the helm of another iconic franchise: Batman.
The film was supposed to be directed by the most recent Batman, Ben Affleck, but he stepped away from the job and Warner Brothers then turned to Reeves. While Reeves still has apes on the brain, he shares some early thoughts on his next movie, for now titled The Batman.