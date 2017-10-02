Directors Valerie Faris & Jonathan Dayton on 'Battle of the Sexes'

When filmmakers Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris began work on a movie about the famous 1973 Battle of the Sexes tennis match, they knew they'd need the blessing of Billie Jean King. But it wasn't such an easy ask: the movie they wanted to make wasn't just about tennis -- it would also explore King's extramarital affair with her hairdresser. Faris and Dayton,the directors of Little Miss Sunshine and Ruby Sparks, tell us about their intimidating first meeting with the famous athlete and activist. And they explain how a delay in making their movie while Emma Stone went off to film La La Land might have been a good thing.

Photo: Directors Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris on the set of Battle of the Sexes. Photo by Melinda Sue Gordon. © 2017 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation