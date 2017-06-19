ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

THE
BUSINESS

THE<br>BUSINESS

How David Mandel & his 'Veep' writers became "mini soothsayers"

For the past two seasons, former Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm writer David Mandel has been showrunning HBO's Veep. And while the show can have eerie parallels to reality, Mandel tells us that more often than not, it's real life that ends up imitating Veep.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Jun 19, 2017

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

TV-writer producer David Mandel is asked constantly if HBO's Veep is based on real-life politics. But the truth is that real life ends up imitating situations that seemed kinda crazy when he and the rest of the Veep writers made them up. Mandel tells us about overseeing Veep in the age of Trump, keeping track of the show's relentless torrent of vicious insults and how his wife's hands inspired one of the most famous episodes of Seinfeld.

Photo: Hugh Laurie, David Mandel, Julia Louis-Dreyfus behind the scenes of Veep. (Lacey Terrell/courtesy of HBO)

Producers:
Kaitlin Parker

Hollywood news banter 6 MIN, 30 SEC

Matt Belloni, editorial director of the Hollywood Reporter, joins Kim Masters to discuss top entertainment news stories of the week.

Guests:
Matthew Belloni, Hollywood Reporter (@THRMattBelloni)

Showrunner David Mandel on 'Veep' 20 MIN, 37 SEC

The beginning of Season Six of the HBO comedy Veep finds Selina Meyer, played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus, assuring the nation in a morning news interview that her post-White House life is going really well.

In reality, she's had to spend some time getting over her election defeat at what she insists was a spa. The season follows Selina and her luckless staffers as they try to cement her legacy through a memoir and a presidential library celebrating her very brief tenure in the oval office.

Our guest today is David Mandel, the Emmy-winning showrunner of Veep. He took over for series creator Armando Iannucci at the beginning of Season Five.

Mandel got his start on Saturday Night Live, and went on to write for Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm. He tells us about overseeing Veep in the age of Trump, keeping track of the show's relentless torrent of vicious insults and how his wife's hands inspired one of the most famous episodes of Seinfeld.

Guests:
David Mandel, TV writer, producer and director (@DavidHMandel)

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK EMAIL
TWITTER COPY LINK
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE