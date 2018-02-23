Jordan Peele had success as an actor, writer and sketch comedian. But he’d never directed a movie before he made ‘Get Out’ and he admits--he felt some crippling fear. So he asked Ben Affleck for advice. Affleck told Peele to embrace the fear, and the strategy worked: Peele’s film has 4 Oscar nominations, including best picture and best director. Peele tells us about the years-long process that went into making a horror film about race, and about blowing up the notion that black films don’t cross over.
How director Jordan Peele embraced fear to make ‘Get Out’
A year ago, a satirical horror film about race relations in America would not have sounded like an idea for a hit movie. But ‘Get Out’ was a box-office smash and it’s nominated for 4 Oscars, including best picture. Jordan Peele is also nominated for best director and best original screenplay--not bad for someone making his directorial debut. Peele tells us about the years-long process of getting to ‘Get Out.’
‘Get Out’ is not your typical Oscar film--it’s a low-budget horror movie from a first-time director. Yet the clever and creepy social satire was a smashing success at the box office and is now in Oscar contention in 4 big categories: best picture, best director, best original screenplay and best actor.
Jordan Peele, the writer and director of ‘Get Out’ is our guest today. Before this movie, he was best known as half of the Comedy Central duo ‘Key & Peele.’ Long before that show debuted in 2012, Peele was at work on the script for ‘Get Out.’
He tells us how the 2008 presidential election got him thinking about the ideas that would become the basis for the film, and the years-long process of getting ‘Get Out’ made.
Peele admits that even though he had lots of experience acting and writing, he did face quite a bit of fear as a first-time director. He explains how he ended up being in a limo with Ben Affleck and asking him for advice.
When we recorded this interview, mega-hit ‘Black Panther’ was just about to open, so Peele also talks about this moment in the industry in terms of representation for black filmmakers. Recent films like ‘Straight Outta Compton,’ ‘Girls Trip,’ and Peele’s own movie have proved that black-led films can be international successes and marketed to a broad audience.
And with this year’s nominations, Peele is making Oscar history. Only three first-time directors have landed that trifecta of nominations of best picture, best director, and best original screenplay, and Peele is the first African-American to have pulled it off.
Jordan Peele, comedian, actor and filmmaker (@JordanPeele)
