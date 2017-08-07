How the doping doc 'Icarus' morphed into a real life thriller

Four years ago, first time documentarian and amateur cyclist Bryan Fogel had an idea for a film. He'd put himself through a doping regimen to see whether he, like Lance Armstrong, could compete and evade detection. He lined up a charismatic Russian chemist named Grigory Rodchenkov to guide him, and the two men formed a friendship over Skype. Then things took a turn that transformed Fogel's film. Rodchenkov was revealed as the mastermind of Russia's massive state-run doping program for Olympic athletes. Filmmaker Bryan Fogel tells us how things got crazy and really, really scary during the making his new documentary Icarus.
Photo: Director Bryan Fogel in his documentary Icarus