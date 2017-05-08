Margaret Atwood and Bruce Miller on 'The Handmaid's Tale'

Margaret Atwood has seen many adaptations of her novel The Handmaid's Tale since the book was first published more than 30 years ago. The most recent one -- a new series on Hulu -- is making a lot of noise, and feels like the most timely adaptation yet. Atwood and showrunner and executive producer Bruce Miller tell us about the moment they realized their series might be more relevant than they initially expected and what they've got in mind for Season Two.

Photo: Behind the scenes with Margaret Atwood, author of The Handmaid's Tale. (George Kraychyk/Hulu)

