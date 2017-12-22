ON AIR
Mega banter year in review: 2017 edition

It's time for that annual tradition--the year-end mega-banter! Kim Masters, Matthew Belloni and Michael Schneider take stock of the year that was in Hollywood.

Dec 25, 2017

Banter buddies Matthew Belloni of The Hollywood Reporter and Michael Schneider of IndieWire join Kim Masters to mega-banter the year that was 2017 in film and television. Women--and some men--spoke up, Harvey Weinstein went down, and then came the tidal wave.  Meanwhile, the Mouse ate the Fox.

The 2017 mega banter 27 MIN, 40 SEC

The fall of Harvey Weinstein and everything after. The Mouse ate the Fox as streaming TV gets bigger than ever. Major departures at multiple studios. Soul searching in the stunt community.

Kim, Matt and Mike tackle it all on this year’s mega banter.

Guests:
Michael Schneider, Indiewire / Variety (@Franklinavenue)
Matthew Belloni, Hollywood Reporter (@THRMattBelloni)

Hosts:
Kim Masters
Michael Schneider
Matthew Belloni

Kaitlin Parker

