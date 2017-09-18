Mike White on 'Brad's Status,' social media and ambition
In writer-director Mike White's new movie Brad's Status, Ben Stiller plays a man consumed with jealousy of friends from college, based on their social media. White tells us why he wanted to make a movie about ambition in the age of Instagram, and the challenge of making humanist movies when the studios only want the next superhero franchise.
The divide between who we are and who we want people to think we are is the anxious space filmmaker Mike White explores in his new movie Brad's Status. White, whose screenwriting credits include The Good Girl,' School of Rock and Beatriz at Dinner, tells us about finding backers for his new movie, about actually having a nervous breakdown while making a sitcom called Cracking Up, and about teaming up with his dad on The Amazing Race -- twice!
Photo: Filmmaker Mike White on the set of Brad's Status.(Jonathan Wenk/Amazon Studios)
Matt Belloni, editorial director of the Hollywood Reporter, joins Kim Masters to discuss top entertainment news stories of the week.
Heading into Emmy weekend, streamers Netflix and Hulu are in the game, but Amazon, not so much. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has said he wants a Game of Thrones' style hit, but so far, they haven't found it.
It's been a dismal summer at the box office for everyone except Warner Brothers. Wonder Woman was a hit and now the horror movie It is heading into its second weekend and set to clobber the competition.
The buzz from the Toronto Film Festival is...where's the buzz? There were a lot of fun movies, but no Oscar frontrunners yet.
In the new movie Brad's Status, Ben Stiller plays Brad, a middle-aged dad who lives a middle-class life in Sacramento with his wife, and teen-aged son, Troy. As the movie begins, Brad sets out with Troy on a tour of prospective colleges, and it's fair to say he's having trouble counting his blessings. His mind is consumed with comparing himself to his own friends from college, all of whom -- at least on social media -- seem richer and happier than he is.
Brad's insecurity only grows when he realizes that his son, played by Austin Abrams, has a real shot at getting into Harvard (Brad was rejected from Yale and went to Tufts instead).
Our guest today is Mike White, the writer and director of Brad's Status. He's written the screenplays for many movies and created the HBO series Enlightened.
While Brad's Status highlights the pitfalls of living a life informed by social media, it's also about the bond between father and son. White has an unusual father-son story of his own: his dad was a minister, heavily involved in the evangelical movement, who specialized in ghostwriting auto-biographies for people like Jerry Falwell. His father later came out as gay and became an activist for LGBT rights.
White tells us about competing on The Amazing Race with his dad (twice!), having a nervous breakdown while working on a show called Cracking Up, and why he thinks it's harder to make humanist films like Brad's Status today than when he directed his previous film Year of the Dog 10 years ago.
