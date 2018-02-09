ON AIR
‘Mudbound’ cinematographer Rachel Morrison makes Oscars history

‘Mudbound’ director of photography Rachel Morrison just made history as the first woman nominated for an Academy Award for best cinematography. She’s also the first woman to shoot a big comic book movie: the upcoming Marvel mega-hit, ‘Black Panther.’ She fought hard to get to the top of her male-dominated field, but says more women are getting a shot at getting the shot.

Feb 12, 2018

Rachel Morrison just made history as the first woman ever to be nominated for an Oscar for cinematography. She’s in contention for her work on the Netflix film, ‘Mudbound.’ She’s also the first woman to shoot a comic-book movie: the upcoming Marvel mega-hit, ‘Black Panther.’ She says more women are getting a shot at getting the shot. Morrison tells us how reality TV was a good training ground for filming scripted movies, and explains how working with director Ryan Coogler led to her becoming the cinematographer on ‘Black Panther.’

Hollywood news banter 5 MIN
  • Jill Messick, the former manager of Rose McGowan, has died by suicide. Her family published a blistering letter blaming both McGowan and Weinstein for Messick’s death.
  • The stunt community has spoken, and said Uma Thurman should definitely not have been driving that car on ‘Kill Bill.’ This puts director Quentin Tarantino under even more scrutiny and leaves his upcoming movie in question.

Guests:
Matthew Belloni, Hollywood Reporter (@THRMattBelloni)

Cinematographer Rachel Morrison on ‘Mudbound’ 5 MIN

In the 90 year history of the Academy Awards, there had never been a woman nominated for best cinematography...until now.

In contention this year is Rachel Morrison, the director of photography on 'Mudbound,' a sweeping historical drama directed by Dee Rees. The film tells the story of two families--one white, one black--living separately and far from equally, on a farm in Mississippi, during and after World War II.

In addition to Morrison’s nod for cinematography, Dee Rees is nominated with Virgil Williams for best adapted screenplay, and Mary J. Blige is up for 2 Oscars, for best supporting actress and best song.

For Morrison, her historic nomination follows an almost 20-year career as a cinematographer. She tells us how she got her start in the industry, and why reality TV ended up being a surprisingly good training ground for shooting scripted films.

She also makes history another way this year--she's the first woman to direct a big comic book movie, the upcoming 'Black Panther.'

While 'Mudbound' was an independent film with a modest budget, Marvel’s 'Black Panther,' of course, is the diametric opposite. Morrison came to 'Black Panther' thanks to her history with director Ryan Coogler--the two first worked together on his 2013 film 'Fruitvale Station.'

Morrison tells us about getting a crash course in visual effects while working on 'Black Panther,' and how she sees the industry changing for the better for aspiring women cinematographers.

Guests:
Rachel Morrison, Cinematographer (@morrisondp)

CREDITS

Host:
Kim Masters

Producers:
Kaitlin Parker

