Revisiting 'Girls Trip' with Tiffany Haddish and Malcolm D. Lee
We revisit our conversation with actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish, who had a star-is-born moment earlier this summer with the raunchy comedy Girls Trip. Haddish says the movie has already changed her life, and she has big plans for where her career goes from here. Haddish and Girls Trip director Malcolm D. Lee tell us about filming during the actual Essence Festival and yes, a certain scene involving a grapefruit.
Tiffany Haddish delivered a breakout performance in the R-rated hit comedy Girls Trip, and her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live went viral. Haddish says stardom has already changed her life and she has big plans for where she goes from here. This week, we revisit our conversation with Haddish and Girls Trip director Malcolm D. Lee. They tell us about making movies with black casts that can cross over to all audiences, and Haddish pitches her idea for a Girls Trip sequel in South Africa. Plus, an all new banter.
Photo: Tiffany Haddish as Dina in Girls Trip (Michele K. Short/Universal)
Richard Rushfield, editor-in-chief of The Ankler, joins Kim Masters to discuss top entertainment news stories of the week.
Charlie Rose is out at CBS and PBS after an article in the Washington Post detailed allegations of sexual harassment against Rose by eight different women.
And John Lasseter is taking a six-month-long sabbatical from Pixar and Disney after the Hollywood Reporter laid out an alleged pattern of misconduct. This one is especially stunning given that Lasseter is known for his family-friendly films. He oversees such an empire, Disney will likely try to bring him back, but it's unclear at this point if he'll be able to return.
In other news, the DOJ has sued to block the merger of AT&T and Time Warner.
Girls Trip -- which was the breakout R-rated comedy hit of the summer -- follows four best friends who met in college but have drifted apart in recent years. As the movie begins, they have decided to reconnect by heading to New Orleans for a weekend of fun.
The members of the so-called Flossy Posse are played by Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith, and someone whose name few would have recognized before Girls Trip --Tiffany Haddish. Until now, she was probably best known for a recurring role as Nekeisha on the now-canceled NBC series The Carmichael Show.
For Haddish, Girls Trip has delivered the overnight stardom that she worked for years to achieve. She plays Dina, the crazy, funny friend, and it is fair to say she more than holds her own alongside other members of the Posse.
And even people who haven't seen ‘Girls Trip' were charmed by Haddish's appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, when she told the story of bringing Will and Jada Pinkett Smith along on a swamp tour she booked through Groupon, during a break in filming.
Girls Trip is directed by our other guest today, Malcolm D. Lee, whose past films include The Best Man in 1999, and its 2013 follow-up, The Best Man Holiday, as well as Barbershop: The Next Cut.
Lee and Haddish tell us how they first met, the logistical challenges of shooting during the real-life Essence Festival in New Orleans, and why they want their movie to reach a broad audience. Plus, they share their pitch for a Girls Trip sequel.