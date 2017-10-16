ON AIR
Sean Baker on capturing childhood magic in 'The Florida Project'

First, a news banter checking in on the Harvey Weinstein saga. Then, filmmaker Sean Baker, known for shooting movies on the iPhone, tells us why he went old school 35mm with The Florida Project, and how the discipline required when using real film actually helped him work with five- and six-year-old actors.

Oct 16, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

Director Sean Baker made a splash at Sundance in 2015 with Tangerine, a movie filmed entirely on iPhones. For his newest film, The Florida Project -- which follows one summer in the life of a six-year-old living in a run-down motel -- Baker went old school and used film. He tells us about the unexpected benefits of using film in a digital age, and the experience of making The Florida Project -- a movie that relies largely on kids and first-time actors, some of whom he found on Instagram or while shopping at Target.

Photo: Sean Baker, director of The Florida Project

Hollywood news banter 5 MIN

Matt Belloni, editorial director of the Hollywood Reporter, joins Kim Masters to discuss top entertainment news stories of the week.

  • Hollywood continues to reel from the ongoing Harvey Weinstein saga. Now there are many questions for the board of the Weinstein Co., namely, what did they know and when did they know it?
  • As more and more stories about Weinstein continue to come out, NBC News is not looking good. Before taking his reporting to the New Yorker, Ronan Farrow had been working on it for NBC, but they ultimately decided not to publish his work. NBC is also the network that had the tape of Donald Trump and Billy Bush on the Access Hollywood bus, but sat on that story as well. The Washington Post eventually broke that story.

Guests:
Matthew Belloni, Hollywood Reporter (@THRMattBelloni)

Director Sean Baker on 'The Florida Project' 5 MIN

The new movie The Florida Project follows a six-year-old girl named Moonee over the course of one summer in a gritty community just outside the gates of Disney World.

Moonee, played with panache by now seven-year-old Brooklynn Prince, spends her days exploring the world around the Magic Castle -- the bright purple, ironically named ramshackle motel where she lives with her young mom Halley. With no job and no prospects, Halley is a troubled woman desperate to provide for herself and her daughter, any way she can.

Our guest Sean Baker is the director of The Florida Project. You might remember that his 2015 movie Tangerine, which told the story of two transgender prostitutes, was shot entirely using the iPhone 5s.

For The Florida Project, Baker did some shots on iPhones but mostly used 35 millimeter film. He tells us why he wanted to use film this time, and how doing so helped inspire discipline on set. He also shares how he cast the trio of young kids who star in the film, and keeping them protected from the adult subject matter addressed in the movie. Baker also talks about working with Willem Dafoe -- the one familiar face in the film.

Guests:
Sean Baker, film and TV director (@Lilfilm)

Host:
Kim Masters

Producers:
Kaitlin Parker

