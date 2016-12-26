ON AIR
The year in film and television: 2016 edition

Banter buddies Matthew Belloni of The Hollywood Reporter and Michael Schneider of IndieWire and Variety join Kim Masters to mega-banter the year that was 2016. There were major mergers in play while others went away, Disney ruled the box office, Megyn Kelly took down Roger Ailes, and traditional TV ratings declined while thanks to Netflix, the number of shows continued to rise.

Dec 26, 2016

FROM THIS EPISODE

This year saw media companies aiming to stay big or get even bigger. There’s the highly likely AT&T-Time Warner merger. And while there was talk of CBS and Viacom combining, that deal is off for now. At the box office, Disney wins movies. And Netflix aims for world domination.

Of course, there was also this year’s presidential election, which crossed paths with the entertainment industry like never before. At Fox, Megyn Kelly brought down the seemingly invincible Roger Ailes. And following #OscarsSoWhite, movies still try to get more diverse in front of and behind the camera.

Kim Masters, Matt Belloni and Mike Schneider talk all this and more, on our final episode of 2016.

Photo: (L-R) The Business banter buddies Michael Schneider, Kim Masters and Matt Belloni at the KCRW studios. 

Guests:
Matthew Belloni, Hollywood Reporter / Billboard, @THRMattBelloni
Michael Schneider, Indiewire / Variety, @Franklinavenue

Producers:
Kaitlin Parker

