'Will & Grace' returns to NBC, along with its original creators

As the first prime-time sitcom built around an openly gay male character, Will & Grace made TV history when it debuted on NBC in 1998. The foursome of Will, Grace, Jack and Karen helped to change the culture, and almost twenty years later, gay characters are no longer a rarity on broadcast TV. Now, with Will & Grace returning to NBC after an 11-year absence, creators David Kohan and Max Mutchnick know times have changed but still think audiences will tune in to revisit old friends. They tell us about reuniting the cast and how the 2016 election played a role in bring everyone back together.

Photo: (L-R) Max Mutchnick and David Kohan, creators of Will & Grace, now returning to NBC