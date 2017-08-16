Inside Voice

Due to circumstances beyond our control, this episode is temporarily unavailable.

Shaleece Haas' film Real Boy follows young singer-songwriter Bennett Wallace through his journey from female to male. The change threatened to also change his future as a performer: "I knew I was ready to start my physical transition," he says, "but I didn't know if I was going to be able to sing."

NOTE: This episode contains explicit language.

