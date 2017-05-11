Episode 78: The Topiary

This week, we voyage deep into outer space for a story that’s funny, strange, somewhat erotic and a little depressing. It’s a science-fiction outer space radio drama featuring Martin Starr (Silicon Valley, Freaks and Geeks), Matt Bush (Adventureland), and Lilan Bowden (Parks and Recreation). It’s part of a series called The Outer Reach, directed and produced by Nick White. In it, Leon and Michael are the only residents of The Topiary—a tiny tourist planet near the edge of the galaxy, lush with exotic plant life. But due to budget cuts The Topiary is shutting down. So Leon decides to document their remaining time together. When their final visitor arrives, her biting observations on the topiaries themselves are only the first step in driving Leon and Michael apart.

Directed and produced by Nick White

Starring Martin Starr, Matt Bush, and Lilan Bowden

Written by Katya Apekina

Sound design by Jeff Emtman

Music by The Black Spot

Thanks to Howl.fm for sharing this episode with us.

THE OUTER REACH: STORIES FROM BEYOND

Artwork by Jorge Jacinto

Producers:

Ross Simonini

Andrew Leland

Nick White

