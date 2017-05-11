ON AIR
Episode 78: The Topiary

Martin Starr (Silicon Valley, Freaks and Geeks), Matt Bush (Adventureland), and Lilan Bowden (Parks and Recreation) star in this science-fiction audio drama. On a distant space colony, Leon carves erotic topiaries as a way to become closer to his coworker Michael—until the arrival of a visitor on the final tourist shuttle begins to turn the men against each other.

May 11, 2017

This week, we voyage deep into outer space for a story that’s funny, strange, somewhat erotic and a little depressing. It’s a science-fiction outer space radio drama featuring Martin Starr (Silicon Valley, Freaks and Geeks), Matt Bush (Adventureland), and Lilan Bowden (Parks and Recreation). It’s part of a series called The Outer Reach, directed and produced by Nick White. In it, Leon and Michael are the only residents of The Topiary—a tiny tourist planet near the edge of the galaxy, lush with exotic plant life. But due to budget cuts The Topiary is shutting down. So Leon decides to document their remaining time together. When their final visitor arrives, her biting observations on the topiaries themselves are only the first step in driving Leon and Michael apart.

Directed and produced by Nick White 
Starring Martin Starr, Matt Bush, and Lilan Bowden
Written by Katya Apekina
Sound design by Jeff Emtman
Music by The Black Spot

Thanks to Howl.fm for sharing this episode with us.
THE OUTER REACH: STORIES FROM BEYOND
Artwork by Jorge Jacinto

Producers:
Ross Simonini
Andrew Leland
Nick White

