TV in the age of Trump and media trends of 2017

In our first episode recorded under President Trump, the Spin-off crew looks at the ways Trump and the world of television are colliding. In addition to his obsession with ratings, on the creative side of things, we're already seeing showrunners offer their take on Trump, and there will be more to come, especially in the world of comedy. And, the year ahead will see the continuing evolution of streaming television, starting will CBS All Access getting their big scripted original push next month with ‘The Good Fight.' Plus, will Viacom be able to revive any of their troubled properties? Comedy Central may face less of a battle than MTV.

End of show Downloads:

Maria Elena: The Bryan Cranston-created Sneaky Pete on Amazon stars Giovanni Ribisi in a highly bingeable new series.

Joe: In the sadness of TV legend Mary Tyler Moore's passing, find some joy on the Internet, including clips from her variety show specials and singing With a Little Luck, which includes Michael Keaton and David Letterman as backup dancers.

Mike: As the environment comes under attack, marvel in the wonder of Planet Earth 2 on BBC America. It's even more stunning than the first one.

Guests:

Maria Elena Fernandez, Vulture, @writerchica

Producers:

Kaitlin Parker

