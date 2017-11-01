As a director, Angela Robinson has found freedom in fantasy. Portraying the power in femininity in her film D.E.B.S. was important and the theme hasn't changed. In Professor Marston and The Wonder Women, Robinson takes on the true life story of psychologist and artist William Marston whose alternative life choices influenced his creation of the Wonder Woman comic. Robinson explains her fascination in this subject matter and her continuing love of telling stories through female empowerment.
Angela Robinson: Professor Marston and the Wonder Women
Director Angela Robinson retells the true story of William Marston and his feminine inspiration in Professor Marston and the Wonder Women.
FROM THIS EPISODE
Guests:
Angela Robinson, filmmaker
CREDITS
Host:
Elvis Mitchell
Producers:
Blake Veit
More From The Treatment
LATEST BLOG POSTS
With ‘Market Match,’ food stamps get doubled at farmers markets The Santa Barbara Certified Farmers Market now gives away free money to food stamp shoppers. The idea is to incentivize people to choose healthier food options. Here’s how it works. Each… Read More
Has Trump’s presidency changed your relationships? We are embarking on a special series tied to the anniversary of last year’s election and the start of the Trump era. And we want to hear from you! How… Read More