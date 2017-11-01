ON AIR
Angela Robinson: Professor Marston and the Wonder Women

Director Angela Robinson retells the true story of William Marston and his feminine inspiration in Professor Marston and the Wonder Women.

Nov 01, 2017

As a director, Angela Robinson has found freedom in fantasy. Portraying the power in femininity in her film D.E.B.S. was important and the theme hasn't changed. In Professor Marston and The Wonder Women, Robinson takes on the true life story of psychologist and artist William Marston whose alternative life choices influenced his creation of the Wonder Woman comic. Robinson explains her fascination in this subject matter and her continuing love of telling stories through female empowerment.

Guests:
Angela Robinson, filmmaker

Elvis Mitchell

Blake Veit

