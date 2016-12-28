Byron Howard & Rich Moore: Zootopia

Directors Byron Howard and Rich Moore have taken a socially relevant approach with the newest Walt Disney Studios animated feature Zootopia. In the film, rabbit Judy Hopps tries to break out of her animal stereotype when she realizes it's not so easy to escape nature. Today, Howard and Moore discuss researching societal biases and racial stigmas to create the metropolitan city of Zootopia, as well as reflecting on the technological limitations in animation in recent years versus the impressive capabilities of today.

Photo: (L-R) Byron Howard and Rich Moore

Guests:

Rich Moore, filmmaker, @_rich_moore

Byron Howard, filmmaker, @ByronPHoward

Producers:

Blake Veit

