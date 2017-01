As an acting fan, Chris Messina is especially fond of actor/directors. He reunites with director Ben Affleck in Live by Night, channeling Goodfellas while playing prohibition era gangster Dion Bartolo. Messina reflects on Ben Affleck's ability to quickly transition from actor to director when filming a scene and the way casting sets the foundation of acting quality within a film.

Guests:

Chris Messina, actor and film director

Producers:

Blake Veit