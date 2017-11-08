David Simon: The Deuce

Currently Playing:

To the Point: The American military in the age of endless war In this last week before To the Point becomes a weekly podcast, and we're looking back at what's changed since our program began. During 16 of our 17 years, the US has been a nation at war. Today, we hear about the "military-industrial complex" Dwight Eisenhower warned about and how it's shaping the country.

4PM - 5PM