David Simon: The Deuce

Creator David Simon talks bringing personal police reporting experience to HBO's The Deuce.

Nov 08, 2017

As a former police reporter, David Simon has experienced firsthand socially relevant and geographical crime milestones.  The creator behind the shows The Wire and Treme, Simon enjoys exploring true crime material and the complex interactions between the public and the government. Today, Simon shares his inspiration of late 1960s early 1970s drug crime in New York City and ensuing rise of the city's sex trade and porn industry in his newest work, The Deuce.

Guests:
David Simon, Writer / Producer, @aodespair

Elvis Mitchell

Blake Veit

