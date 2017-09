For decades, director Jane Campion has been at the forefront of female filmmaking, having been the first and only female director to win big at Cannes with the Palme d’Or -- until 2017. Airing on Sundance TV, Australian based Top of The Lake” is a mystery drama exploring the physical and metaphorical interior of female life, starring Elisabeth Moss. Today Campion talks about writing Nicole Kidman’s role specifically for Season 2 and directing her own daughter as Mary in the series.