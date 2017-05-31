Lucia Micarelli: An Evening with Lucia Micarelli

Since she was five years old, violinist Lucia Micarelli has had classical music in her life. She trained at Juilliard as a teen and went on to work with such artists as Josh Groban, Lang Lang and Ian Anderson before crossing over into acting, cultivating a truly one of a kind career. In preparation for PBS' An Evening with Lucia Micarelli, she visits The Treatment to discuss how her early introduction to poetry shaped her childhood as well as the emotion she conveys both while acting and in concert.

Guests:

Lucia Micarelli, violinist and actress, @theloosh

Producers:

Blake Veit

