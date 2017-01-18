ON AIR
Ryan Gosling & Damien Chazelle: La La Land

Actor Ryan Gosling and director Damien Chazelle join Elvis today to discuss keeping the musical La La Land uplifting.

Jan 18, 2017

Actor Ryan Gosling knew he had a special project on his hands when he read the script for Damien Chazelle’s La La Land. Chazelle knew he wanted to keep the musical essence of the film uplifting and consistent so he put Gosling to work immediately, filming the biggest performance scene of the film on the first day.

Today they chat about Singing In The Rain as an influence, and maintaining a musical rhythm in the dialogue to keep the film moving along in scenes absent of musical numbers.

LA LA Land

Damien Chazelle

Guests:
Ryan Gosling, actor and musician
Damien Chazelle, filmmaker

Producers:
Blake Veit

