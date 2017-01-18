Ryan Gosling & Damien Chazelle: La La Land

Actor Ryan Gosling knew he had a special project on his hands when he read the script for Damien Chazelle’s La La Land. Chazelle knew he wanted to keep the musical essence of the film uplifting and consistent so he put Gosling to work immediately, filming the biggest performance scene of the film on the first day.

Today they chat about Singing In The Rain as an influence, and maintaining a musical rhythm in the dialogue to keep the film moving along in scenes absent of musical numbers.

Guests:

Ryan Gosling, actor and musician

Damien Chazelle, filmmaker

Producers:

Blake Veit

