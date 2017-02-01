Theodore Melfi: Hidden Figures

Pulling from his own life experiences, director Theodore Melfi tends to highlight characters who don't fit into their own environments. Just as Vincent marched to the beat of his own drummer in the 2014 film St. Vincent, Melfi relays the story of three African American women who were very instrumental "human computers" in the 1960s NASA Mercury program who worked confidently and passionately regardless of their workplace or societal environments. Today on The Treatment, Melfi discusses highlighting the black middle class of the 1960s and how being "happy delusional" makes anything possible.

Guests:

Theodore Melfi, filmmaker, @theodoremelfi

Producers:

Blake Veit

