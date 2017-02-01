ON AIR
Theodore Melfi: Hidden Figures

Director Theodore Melfi discusses the importance of the highlighting the three African American women very instrumental in 1960s NASA space program in Hidden Figures.

Feb 01, 2017

Pulling from his own life experiences, director Theodore Melfi tends to highlight characters who don't fit into their own environments. Just as Vincent marched to the beat of his own drummer in the 2014 film St. Vincent, Melfi relays the story of three African American women who were very instrumental "human computers" in the 1960s NASA Mercury program who worked confidently and passionately regardless of their workplace or societal environments. Today on The Treatment, Melfi discusses highlighting the black middle class of the 1960s and how being "happy delusional" makes anything possible.

Hidden Figures

Theodore Melfi

Guests:
Theodore Melfi, filmmaker, @theodoremelfi

Producers:
Blake Veit

