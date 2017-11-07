ON AIR
'Shackled to the Market'

Is it possible to build housing for everyone?


This eight-part series is supported by the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation.

Nov 07, 2017

There are lots of ideas out there to address LA’s housing crisis. But many proposed solutions bring their own problems. This week we explore some of the most popular solutions.

Inspired by the movie "Up," Anne Hars ties balloons to buildings slated for demolition to make way for small lot development homes. Photo credit: Saul Gonzalez.

One big idea: build. Build on small lots, build next to train stations, build skyscrapers and build townhouses. Mayor Eric Garcetti wants to see 100,000 new homes built in Los Angeles over eight years. Brent Gaisford, director of the advocacy group Abundant Housing, says if we built twice that amount we would still just be “treading water.” He adds, “I would love to see us build 30,000 units a year.”

Real estate developer Bryant Brislin looks for available land in Los Angeles where small lot home projects can be built. Photo credit: Saul Gonzales.

That’s not so easy though. Neighborhood opposition has stopped many housing projects already. One big reason: new housing may help the supply and demand imbalance in the long term, but in the short term it often raises prices. Political consultant and Crenshaw-area neighborhood activist Damien Goodmon says, “even though many of these projects don't require any type of tear down, just the imposition of them, given their scale and the fact it will be priced well outside the level affordable to local residents, unleashes a wave of gentrification.”

protest
Pro rent control rally on Wilshire Boulevard. Photo credit: Saul Gonzalez.


You're invited! Come out to hear a lively discussion of solutions to LA’s housing crisis. Why is this happening now? Is it possible to build our way out of the problem? Can anything be done to avoid LA becoming as expensive as San Francisco or New York? In the LA of the future, can you find a place to call home? KCRW's Madeleine Brand will host this event. 
If you missed the October 11th conversation about gentrification, listen here.

Saul Gonzalez

Miguel Contreras
Anna Scott

