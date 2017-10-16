A month later, Puerto Ricans still stranded by Hurricane Maria

President Trump says Puerto Rico was a disaster before Hurricane Maria hit the island almost a month ago. At least 48 people have died, and 85% of the residents are still without power. In one small town, west of the capital, San Juan, people are drinking from a well that's marked, "Danger," because it's potentially contaminated by a Superfund Site. The slow pace of federal relief has created outrage. Many younger people have already moved away, leaving the sick and elderly behind. Late last week, New York Democrat Nydia Velazquez, the first person of Puerto Rican descent elected to Congress, addressed President Trump's tweets that the island was a disaster before it was hit by Maria.

We hear from San Juan -- and talk to a woman who's heading home to assist her family in Puerto Rico, instead of planning for her upcoming wedding.

Guests:

Christopher Flavelle, Bloomberg News (@cflav)

Armando Valdés-Prieto, attorney, writer and political strategist (@armandovaldes)

Raul A. Reyes, NBC Latino / CNN (@RaulAReyes)

Angela Albela, Puerto-Rican resident of Los Angeles

