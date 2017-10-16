Puerto Rico Army Reservists, Coast Guard Investigative Service Agents, Coast Guard Tatical Law Enforcement team members, Puerto Rico Treasury Department agents and a Puerto Rico Ports Authority agent deliver food and water to thos affected by Hurricane Maria in the mountains around Utuado, Puerto Rico, October 12, 2017 (Master Sgt. Joshua L. DeMotts/Air Force Photo)
A month later, Puerto Ricans still stranded by Hurricane Maria
Most people in Puerto Rico are still without electricity, and some are drinking from a well contaminated by a superfund site. President Trump's accused of a "shocking lack of compassion" compared to speedy assistance after hurricanes hit Texas and Florida.
Two American allies are pitted against each other as the Iraqi military is moving into Kirkuk three weeks after the Kurdistan Region voted overwhelmingly to declare independence. Borzou Daragahi, a correspondent for Buzzfeed News based in Istanbul, looks at the simmering tensions among regional powers and the challenges they pose for the US.
Borzou Daragahi, BuzzFeed News (@borzou)
President Trump says Puerto Rico was a disaster before Hurricane Maria hit the island almost a month ago. At least 48 people have died, and 85% of the residents are still without power. In one small town, west of the capital, San Juan, people are drinking from a well that's marked, "Danger," because it's potentially contaminated by a Superfund Site. The slow pace of federal relief has created outrage. Many younger people have already moved away, leaving the sick and elderly behind. Late last week, New York Democrat Nydia Velazquez, the first person of Puerto Rican descent elected to Congress, addressed President Trump's tweets that the island was a disaster before it was hit by Maria.
We hear from San Juan -- and talk to a woman who's heading home to assist her family in Puerto Rico, instead of planning for her upcoming wedding.
Christopher Flavelle, Bloomberg News (@cflav)
Armando Valdés-Prieto, attorney, writer and political strategist (@armandovaldes)
Raul A. Reyes, NBC Latino / CNN (@RaulAReyes)
Angela Albela, Puerto-Rican resident of Los Angeles
Russia's President Vladimir Putin was an agent of the KGB — the Soviet Union's secret police. It's no accident that he's now the leader of a post-Soviet country controlled once again by bureaucrats who were never purged in the interests of freedom and democracy. Masha Gessen is a journalist who left Putin's Russia. Her latest book is The Future Is History: How Totalitarianism Reclaimed Russia.
Masha Gessen, Russian-American journalist and author (@mashagessen)
Masha Gessen
