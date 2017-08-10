Affirmative action debate revived

Despite decades of legal actions, legislation, and US Supreme Court decisions, "affirmative action" in college admissions is still a political hot potato. The New York Times reports that the Trump Administration is recruiting from among its political appointees to the Justice Department's Civil Rights division for lawyers who want to bring challenges to race-based policies in university and college admissions. Critics fear that will weaken protections for blacks and Latinos. Caught in the middle is the fastest-growing minority, Asian-Americans. Is the Administration aiming for real change — or signaling to its base of supporters? Is the real enemy of "diversity" not race after all--but economic inequality?

Guests:

Alia Wong, Atlantic magazine (@aliaemily)

Ilya Shapiro, Cato Institute (@ishapiro)

Christine Emba, Washington Post (@ChristineEmba)

Peter Schmidt, Senior Writer, Chronicle of Higher Education (@pschmidtchron)

