With the U.S. out of the Iran Nuclear Deal, the world is waiting. What are the options for Iran’s Islamic regime, for the UK, France and Germany, and for North Korea’s Kim Jong Un. There’s no strategy yet from the White House, and even supporters are asking if the president has weighed all the consequences.
U.S. President Donald Trump holds up a proclamation declaring his intention to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement after signing it in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, U.S. May 8, 2018. Photo credit: Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS
After the Iran Nuclear Deal: Does Trump have a Plan B
President Trump made good on a campaign promise. The U.S. is out of the “horrible” “one-sided” Iran nuclear deal. Can it stop Iran from restoring its nuclear program? Make diplomatic peace with allies in Europe? Convince North Korea the U.S. can be trusted?
FROM THIS EPISODE
Guests:
Robin Wright, US Institute of Peace / Woodrow Wilson Center, @wrightr
YJ Fischer, Served at the State Department from 2012-16
Mark Dubowitz, Foundation for Defense of Democracies, @mdubowitz
Steve Simon, Rwanda Initiative
CREDITS
Host:
Warren Olney
Producers:
Andrea Brody
