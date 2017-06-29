Amazon and the retail revolution
It's Amazon's world now. What began 23 years ago as an online bookstore - a romantic experiment, it seemed at the time - has become an absolute gamechanger. Retail stores and workers now face a long list of challenges. With more than a half million retail jobs gone since 2001, the future of retail might predict the future of America's workforce as well. León Krauze guest hosts.
FROM THIS EPISODE
The Trump Administration is rolling out its revised travel ban today, now that the Supreme Court has given the green light to parts of the order. The ban limits foreign visitors from six predominantly Muslim countries. But Ron Nixon, who writes about national security for the New York Times, says it's more complicated than that.
Retail in America is undergoing a revolution. As consumers turn to e-commerce to buy everything from diapers to appliances, big box stores are becoming obsolete. Macy's, JC Penney and RadioShack are cutting thousands of retail jobs across the country. That's good news for Amazon, and other online retailers, but bad news for brick-and-mortar stores and shopping malls that are slowly vanishing from America's landscape. Cashiers and salespeople outnumber the manufacturing and coal workers we hear so much about. How will traditional retailers - and the thousands who work for them - stay alive in the time of Amazon?
Guests:
Rachel Abrams, New York Times (@RachelAbramsNY)
Marshall Steinbaum, Roosevelt Institute (@econ_marshall)
Stacy Mitchell, Institute for Local Self-Reliance (@stacyfmitchell)
Geoffrey Manne, International Center for Law & Economics (@geoffmanne)
More:
(L-R) Edward R. Murrow, Walter Cronkite and Lowell Thomas
Photo by Tullio Saba
The Trump presidency and all it has brought to the political landscape - including “presidential tweets like today’s ugly attack on an MSNBC host” - has put American journalism at a crossroads. Some have answered through investigative journalism, with remarkable results. Others have chosen to take a stand and openly assume a political point of view, leaving nonpartisanship for another day. Is it time to forego the first commandment of journalism - thou shalt not take sides - and leave objectivity on the sidelines? We ask Mitchell Stephens, professor of journalism at NYU and the author of The Voice of America: Lowell Thomas and the Invention of 20th-Century Journalism. Stephens thinks objectivity in American journalism might be overrated.
Guests:
Mitchell Stephens, New York University (@mitchstephensny)
