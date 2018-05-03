ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

TO
THE
POINT

TO<br>THE<br>POINTTO<br>THE<br>POINT

Autocracy, Theocracy and… paperwork

Last month in Berlin, Warren visited the archives of Stasi, the Communist secret police of East Germany. He learned that paperwork was almost as important to oppressive control as maintaining a climate of fear. Then he heard Rukmini Callamachi’s podcast, “Caliphate,” about gathering records from ISIS. The result is a riveting conversation between Callamachi and Dagmar Hovestadt, spokesperson for the Stasi Museum.  

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

May 03, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

The Republic of East Germany collapsed in 1989 along with the Berlin Wall. What remains is a massive archive, compiled by Stasi, the Communist secret police. It includes millions of personal secrets, reported by colleagues, friends, even spouses. They were often used as the justification for torture and even death. Now, Rukmini Callimachi of the New York Times is gathering up paperwork maintained by ISIS, the Islamic State.  It’s hard to imagine similarities between ISIS and Stasi, but each of them has relied on documentation to bolster its own form of brutal, repressive authority. We’ll hear the voices of Rukmini Callimachi and Dagmar Hovestadt, spokesperson for the Stasi Museum. It turns out that paperwork counts.

File archives in the Stasi Museum. Photo courtesy of Arch Ritter.

Guests:
Rukmini Callimachi, New York Times, @rcallimachi
Dagmar Hovestadt, Spokeswoman of the Federal Commissioner for the Stasi Records.

CREDITS

Host:
Warren Olney

Producers:
Andrea Brody

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From To the Point

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
Superintendent Austin Beutner emphasizes kid-centric vision for LAUSD
For The Curious Blog

Superintendent Austin Beutner emphasizes kid-centric vision for LAUSD On Tuesday, Austin Beutner was named LAUSD’s new superintendent. He’s held high-profile jobs at City Hall and the LA Times. He did very well in private equity before that. But… Read More

May 03, 2018

Warren Olney interviews Dianne Feinstein
For The Curious Blog

Warren Olney interviews Dianne Feinstein In the June primary, California voters will be asked whether to re-elect U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein. California’s senior senator is facing more than 30 primary opponents — most prominently, State… Read More

May 02, 2018

Warren Olney interviews Kevin de León
For The Curious Blog

Warren Olney interviews Kevin de León One important statewide race in the June 5 primary is for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Dianne Feinstein. California’s senior senator has more than 30 primary opponents, but… Read More

May 02, 2018

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed