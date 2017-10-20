Bannon, Moore storm the establishment barricades
Donald Trump appealed to the frustrated base of the Republican Party, and Steve Bannon rode Trump's train to the White House. Now, Bannon's out on his own -- fomenting revolution against the GOP establishment—especially leadership in the Senate. Where's President Trump as the battle lines are being drawn?
In a party-line vote – except for Rand Paul of Kentucky, Senate Republicans passed the framework for a budget last night, but a detailed spending plan will come later. The objective was to protect a massive proposed tax cut from a Democratic filibuster. Thomas Kaplan, who covers Congress for the New York Times, says the move paves the way for a massive tax overhaul.
Thomas Kaplan, New York Times (@thomaskaplan)
The GOP controls the White House and both Houses of Congress, but that's not stopping former Trump aide Steve Bannon from fomenting a revolution. Mitch McConnell's the Senate Republican Leader Bannon blames for un-kept promises -- especially the vow to repeal and replace Obamacare. Bannon's "war" starts with Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore — who's extreme enough to make "establishment" Republicans cringe. But because GOP can't afford to lose one seat in the US Senate, there are signs that it's getting behind the disgraced former judge to replace Jeff Sessions of Alabama. We hear what might be in store for the Grand Old Party, with George W. Bush getting into the act.
Nash Jenkins, Time Magazine (@pnashjenkins)
Pat Duggins, Alabama Public Radio (@PatDuggins)
Melanie Watson, lifelong Republican (@Lonestarmomcom)
Jeet Heer, New Republic (@HeerJeet)
Jenkins on how Roy Moore, rising in Alabama, could disrupt Trump's GOP
Heer on Roy Moore and other Bannonite extremists making GOP even stronger
Philip Elliott on a divided Democratic Party and its existential crisis
Demonstrators rally before the speech by Richard Spencer
Photo by Shannon Stapleton/Reuters
The University of Florida obeyed its own rules yesterday and allowed white supremacist Richard Spencer to rent a hall and deliver a speech. The audience got to speak, too – shouting him down with, "Go home Spencer, go home Spencer" and "Go home, you can't hide. You support genocide." Was it a test of the First Amendment? We ask Angus Johnston, a professor at the City University of New York and a historian of student activism.
Angus Johnston, City University New York (@studentactivism)
