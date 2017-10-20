Bannon, Moore storm the establishment barricades

The GOP controls the White House and both Houses of Congress, but that's not stopping former Trump aide Steve Bannon from fomenting a revolution. Mitch McConnell's the Senate Republican Leader Bannon blames for un-kept promises -- especially the vow to repeal and replace Obamacare. Bannon's "war" starts with Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore — who's extreme enough to make "establishment" Republicans cringe. But because GOP can't afford to lose one seat in the US Senate, there are signs that it's getting behind the disgraced former judge to replace Jeff Sessions of Alabama. We hear what might be in store for the Grand Old Party, with George W. Bush getting into the act.

Guests:

Nash Jenkins, Time Magazine (@pnashjenkins)

Pat Duggins, Alabama Public Radio (@PatDuggins)

Melanie Watson, lifelong Republican (@Lonestarmomcom)

Jeet Heer, New Republic (@HeerJeet)

