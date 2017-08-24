Bannon unchained

After being ousted as presidential adviser, Steve Bannon is back in charge at Breitbart News and in no mood to lay down what he calls his weapons. Bannon's influence on president Trump is up for debate, but not his intention to pursue the goals of economic and social nationalism that helped propel Trump to the White House. With powerful financial backers still ready to support his divisive world-view, what will Bannon - and his team at Breitbart - do next? Is his bond with the president truly broken or has it just taken a different form?

Guests:

Joshua Green, Bloomberg BusinessWeek (@JoshuaGreen)

Wil Hylton, New York Times magazine (@wilshylton)

Liz Mair, Mair Strategies LLC (@LizMair)

Nicole Hemmer, University of Virginia (@pastpunditry)

