Bannon unchained

Steve Bannon may be out of the White House, but his style of politics and political propaganda lives on. Back at Breitbart News, Bannon has said he will use the tools at his disposal to go after those who oppose his agenda of economic populism. Guest host León Krauze considers, when it comes to the White House, is Bannon a friend or foe?
Last month, President Trump unexpectedly tweeted that "the United States government will not accept or allow transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the US military." That blindsided Pentagon officials, who declined to implement the ban until they received more specific guidance from the White House itself. Now it appears that guidance is forthcoming, as we hear from Gordon Lubold, who covers the Pentagon for the Wall Street Journal.
Gordon Lubold, Wall Street Journal (@glubold)
RAND study on the implications of allowing transgender personnel to serve openly
After being ousted as presidential adviser, Steve Bannon is back in charge at Breitbart News and in no mood to lay down what he calls his weapons. Bannon's influence on president Trump is up for debate, but not his intention to pursue the goals of economic and social nationalism that helped propel Trump to the White House. With powerful financial backers still ready to support his divisive world-view, what will Bannon - and his team at Breitbart - do next? Is his bond with the president truly broken or has it just taken a different form?
Joshua Green, Bloomberg BusinessWeek (@JoshuaGreen)
Wil Hylton, New York Times magazine (@wilshylton)
Liz Mair, Mair Strategies LLC (@LizMair)
Nicole Hemmer, University of Virginia (@pastpunditry)
Green on Bannon's path from trusted attack dog to toxic liability
Green on Bannon 'going to war for Trump' after White House exit
Hylton on Breitbart
Hemmer's 'Messengers of the Right: Conservative Media and the Transformation of American Politics'
ESPN is under fire. On Tuesday, it was reported that the sports television channel yanked an Asian-American announcer named Robert Lee from a college-football broadcast in Charlottesville, Virginia, where violence erupted ten days before, supposedly over the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee. Fox Sports Radio host Clay Travis broke the news. Travis accused ESPN of desperately trying to avoid, "offending left-wing idiots." Sports writer Robert Silverman has written about the controversy for the Daily Beast in the article "Clay Travis The Alex Jones of Sports."
Robert Silverman, Daily Beast (@bobsaietta)
