California and America’s future

From World War II until the 1960s, California invested in growth and welcomed newcomers. It boasted world-class infrastructure, the State Water Project and the Master Plan for Higher Education. But class and racial divisions then led to discriminatory politics. There were tax cuts, service reductions and a struggling economy. Now, the state is once again back in business. Social scientist Manuel Pastor sees a pattern that applies to the rest of the country. He and Warren discuss his new book, “The State of Resistance.”

Photo courtesy of USC Dornsife.