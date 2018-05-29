ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

TO
THE
POINT

TO<br>THE<br>POINTTO<br>THE<br>POINT

California and America’s future

Less than 10 years ago, historian Kevin Starr warned that California might be “the first failed state in America.” But, despite that dire prediction, the Golden State is now roaring back. Is California’s resurgence establishing pattern for America?

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

May 29, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

From World War II until the 1960s, California invested in growth and welcomed newcomers. It boasted world-class infrastructure, the State Water Project and the Master Plan for Higher Education. But class and racial divisions then led to discriminatory politics. There were tax cuts, service reductions and a struggling economy. Now, the state is once again back in business. Social scientist Manuel Pastor sees a pattern that applies to the rest of the country. He and Warren discuss his new  book, “The State of Resistance.”

Photo courtesy of USC Dornsife.

State of Resistance

Manuel Pastor

Guests:
Manuel Pastor, University of Southern California, @Prof_MPastor

CREDITS

Host:
Warren Olney

Producers:
Andrea Brody

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From To the Point

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
Paradise Lost: What happened to the tenants of Ventura’s Hawaiian Village?
For The Curious Blog

Paradise Lost: What happened to the tenants of Ventura’s Hawaiian Village? On the morning of December fifth the Thomas Fire destroyed Hawaiian Village, a 52-unit apartment building perched on the hillside just above Ventura. It burned to the ground in less… Read More

May 28, 2018

Who will get your vote for Santa Barbara Sheriff?
For The Curious Blog

Who will get your vote for Santa Barbara Sheriff? KCRW sits down with all three candidates Read More

May 25, 2018

Calif. Governor’s race: Travis Allen interview
For The Curious Blog

Calif. Governor’s race: Travis Allen interview Republican Assemblyman Travis Allen represents Huntington Beach. Allen missed out on President Trump’s endorsement, but he says he still supports him and his agenda. Allen talks to us about immigration, his support for a border wall, and… Read More

May 25, 2018

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed